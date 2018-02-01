Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Have a Pool Day With Their Twins

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Jan 31, 2018 at 11:36am PST

Pool days are the best days!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoyed some time in the pool with their twins Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Maria Dos Santos.

"I love them... an afternoon of ducklings," the soccer star's girlfriend captioned the photo.

The Spanish beauty celebrated her 24th birthday earlier this week alongside her friends and family.

"Good morning, my people! Today on my birthday, I want to thank everyone for loving me, supporting me and accompanying me for another year of my life. I still have to celebrate with many other special people for me..." she captioned the post.