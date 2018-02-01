Justin Timberlake Reacts to Rumors About Special Guests at 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Way to bum us out, Justin Timberlake.
In recent weeks, there have been rumors that the singer would reunite with his former '''N Sync band mates at the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. At press conference on Thursday, when asked if people could expect such a reunion, Timberlake said, "Well, no."
Many viewers also held out hope that other artists, namely Janet Jackson, would make an appearance during Timberlake's 2018 Super Bowl Halftime show. They had performed together at the 2004 NFL championship game, during which he famously ripped off part of her top, exposing one of her nipple-shield-adorned breasts to the almost 90 million viewers.
"To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests," Timberlake told reporters. We talked about it a lot. There was a whole list...I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it, I heard, from 'N Sync to Jay to Chris Stapleton to Janet. But this year, I'm just excited, my band, the Tennessee Kids, they're my special guests and I'm excited this year to rock the stage. So it's gonna be a lot of fun."
Will we see an @NSYNC reunion during @jtimberlake's #PepsiHalftime Show?#SBLII pic.twitter.com/zLS2NAWkPo— NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2018
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Fans have been hoping for 'N Sync to reunite since their last reunion performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Earlier this month, fellow alum Joey Fatone told TMZ, when asked about rumors that a band reunion would take place during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, "I'm here right now. If I was doing something, I'd be at rehearsals right now...There's your proof. Nothing."
Meanwhile, the conservative media watchdog group the Parents Television Council issued an "urgent appeal" to Timberlake to keep his Super Bowl halftime show performance kid-friendly after his and Jackson's "Nipplegate" incident, which they said had "left an indelible mark."
In a video released earlier this month by Pepsi, when asked if he could make sure there won't be a repeat incident at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime performance, Timberlake said, "That won't happen this time."
The 2004 incident birthed the phrase "wardrobe malfunction," drew half a million complaints and spurred an FCC investigation and indecency fines, which were later reversed.
Timberlake was not asked about "Nipplegate" and did not mention the incident during Thursday's press conference. He did, however, talk about his and wife Jessica Biel's 2-year-old son Silas, saying he came to his halftime show rehearsals. He also talked about the child's future.
"He will never play football," Timberlake said. "I mean, yeah, if it's kind like that thing where my main objective is that he become a great person and if he wants to get into the arts or sports, then yeah, I would fully support that. I can hopefully offer him some advice on what to do, what not to do and so yeah, but right now we're working on our manners. It's a big deal in our house right now. It's like, one thing at a time."
The 2018 Super Bowl will also feature a performance of the National Anthem from Pink.
The New England Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday. The game airs on NBC.