Justin Bieber's Family "Loves" Selena Gomez, But He's "Still Proving Himself" to Her Mom

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been "laying low" as a couple, but photographers spotted them out together on Wednesday.

The "Wolves" singer was seen watching her beau's hockey game in Panorama City, Calif. yesterday. And earlier in the evening, the couple was spotted attending church together.

"They were very happy to see everyone there and were giving lot of hugs and saying hello as they entered," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They both seemed happy and relaxed. Justin was making funny sounds and joking around with people while Selena mostly kept to herself. Although they have come separately in the past, this time they were together."

After church, the couple went together to Bieber's game.