Logan Paul Gives First Interview Since Suicide Forest Video Backlash: "I Am a Good Guy Who Made a Bad Decision"

In a pre-taped interview that aired Thursday, Good Morning America's Michael Strahan interviewed YouTube star Logan Paul for the first time since his "Suicide Forest" video went viral for all the wrong reasons. Last month, Paul published content that showed the body of a suicide victim in Japan. Paul, who reaches 16 million YouTube subscribers, told Strahan, "It's been tough, 'cause ironically, I'm being told to commit suicide myself. Millions of people literally telling me they hate me, to go die in a fire. Like, the most horrible, horrific things."

"So, you don't think the criticism is fair?" Strahan asked.

"That's the thing," Paul said. "I do."

Initially, Paul explained, "The idea was just to do another fun vlog, go camp for a night and make an entertaining piece of content in a forest. And, uh, things obviously...changed pretty drastically and quickly." Paul admitted he was startled when he and his friends stumbled upon the man's body—even though he filmed it, edited the footage and later uploaded it. "He was 100 yards away from the parking lot. It just...it doesn't make any sense," he said. "And I believe it happened for a reason and I think that reason is so I could take this experience, learn from it, spread the message the right way about suicide prevention and suicide prevention awareness."