Dwayne Johnson Reflects on His Mother's Suicide Attempt

Suicide prevention is a cause that's close to Dwayne Johnson's heart.

The actor updated his Instagram Thursday, sharing a photo from the set of HBO's Ballers. Shooting on location in a cemetery ("not your typical scene," he admitted), Johnson was reminded of a suicide attempt that his mother made 30 years ago. "Got me thinkin' though bout how many of us have been affected by suicide of our friends, family. Struggle and pain is real," the 45-year-old actor told his followers. "We've all been there on some level or another."

"My mom tried to check out when I was 15. She got outta the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars swerving outta the way not to hit her. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road. What's crazy about that suicide attempt is to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn't," said Johnson, whose family bounced around the U.S. and briefly lived in New Zealand during his formative years. And although he "didn't like" shooting the Ballers scene, it did serve as a reminder "that we always gotta do our best to really pay attention when people are in pain. Help 'em thru it, get 'em talkin' about the struggle and remind 'em that they're not alone."

The actor added, "We got lucky that day when I was 15 and that ain't always the case."