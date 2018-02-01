In Honor of Harry Styles' Birthday, His 24 Best Looks, Ranked!

Without further ado, click through to see the Dunkirk actor's top 24 looks, ranked!

Was Taylor Swift really talking about a certain One Direction member on "Style"? Perhaps but one thing's for sure: Harry Styles will never go out of style. On his 24th birthday, we're looking back at his best looks. From those super-skinny jeans, to the tropical shirts, to the floral suits the solo act is currently sporting, Harry's wardrobe choices have not only been interesting to watch but are also indicative of his current musical influences. The "Sign of the Times" singer goes through apparent fashion phases. One day he's channeling James Dean , and the next, Elvis Presley . While all express a legitimate perspective, not all are equally amazing.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕