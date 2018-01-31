Rose McGowan Reacts After Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Calls Her Sexual Assault Claim a ''Lie''

Her team issued a longer statement to Deadline on Wednesday, saying that Weinstein's lawyer's comments "unequivocally proves a continued attempt to malign, smear and 'slut shame' McGowan."

"It is an affront not only to Rose but to the hundreds of women who have come forward with their stories of harassment, sexual abuse and rape perpetrated by Mr. Weinstein and those like him," the statement said. "This is a sad, pathetic old-fashioned sexist attempt to undermine obvious truth and the gaslighting will no longer be tolerated. The 'performance' is him and his complicity machine, and they are bad actors."

On her Twitter page on Wednesday, McGowan retweeted a video of an interview Affleck gave NBC's Today show last November, at the height of the Weinstein scandal, in which he said, "I knew he was sleazy and kind of a bully but unfortunately that wasn't that uncommon."

"I don't really want to get into other people's individual stories, because I feel like those are their stories and they're entitled to tell as much or as little of those as they want. I believe Rose," he said. "I support her. I really like and admire her tenacity, and I wish her the best."

McGowan's team said in their statement that the "email 'evidence'" cited by Weinstein's attorney was "disproven" by Affleck on the Today Show in his statement of support for the actress and by Woodward in the New York Times story.

"Mr. Weinstein has used his power to violate Rose in all too many ways...Mr. Weinstein's attempts to discredit Rose is part of his 20 year long campaign to silence her, clearly proving he IS the monster so many women have described him to be," the statement said. "Like so many other #MeToo's, Rose will continue to push back at ingrained thought and a corrupt power structure."