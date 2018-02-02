How Olivia Culpo and New England Patriots' Danny Amendola Became a Power Couple

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen aren't the only couple we're watching this Super Bowl weekend.

As the excitement grows for the biggest football game of the year, it's the perfect time to spotlight a romantic duo who is winning on and off the football field.

Perhaps you've heard about Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola.

Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2016, the Miss Universe pageant winner and New England Patriots wide receiver have been enjoying each other's company. At the same time, they've given a whole new definition to power couple.

While Danny isn't one to post on social media regularly, Olivia has documented special moments with her main man.