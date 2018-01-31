BAFTA Attendees Encouraged to Wear Black to Support Time's Up

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 11:57 AM

After several celebrities wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes, the female attendees of the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards are being asked to follow suit and wear black to support Time's Up.

The news comes after Deadline obtained a copy of a letter sent by a "collective of U.K. based female film and television industry leaders."

"With BAFTA being the first major film awards ceremony in Europe this year, we feel it is important to make a statement to show global solidarity and that the issue is not being forgotten, and to join hands with people across all industries who have experienced inequality and abuse," the letter reads.

As the authors note in the letter, wearing black serves as a "strong, unifying, and simple statement" and allows guests to send a message of solidarity against sexual harassment and imbalance of power.

"It is also the easiest color for the majority to wear and feel comfortable in," the letter reads. 

According to the note, more than half of all women in the U.K. have experienced sexual harassment at work. This figure rises to two thirds for women between the ages of 18 to 24.

"And we hope that those of us who are privileged enough to have a platform, can use it to raise awareness of the experiences of women beyond our industry, whose experiences are often silenced and marginalized," the authors write.

While the authors said they're "keeping things under wraps" for now, they plan to announce "exciting plans" soon.

 

As for the men wishing to take part in the movement, the letter says "special pins and/or a buttonhole" will be made available. 

The authors also encouraged attendees to bring women's rights advocates to the award show, just as how Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and Michelle Williams brought activists to the Golden Globes.

To read the full letter, visit Deadline.com.

The 2018 BAFTA Film Awards will take place Feb. 18 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

