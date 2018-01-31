Tom Hardy Finally Gets "Leo Knows All" Tattoo After Losing a Bet to Leonardo DiCaprio

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 9:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace Shares Memories of Gianni in Vogue's "73 Questions" Interview

Sofía Carson, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse

Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse & Janel Parrish Welcome Sofia Carson to The Perfectionists' Family

Candis Cayne, GLAAD Media Awards

Grey's Anatomy Admits Candis Cayne for "Groundbreaking" Season 14 Transgender Storyline

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Tom Hardy appears to be a man of his word.

The actor tattooed "Leo knows all" on his arm after losing a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to a 2016 article by Esquire, Hardy and DiCaprio made a bet over who would receive an Oscar nomination for The Revenant. DiCaprio predicted Hardy would get the Best Actor in a Supporting Role nod while Hardy predicted he wouldn't. The stakes? A tattoo featuring the name of the winner's choosing. DiCaprio won the bet. 

So, what did the Titanic star want Hardy to get? 

"He wrote, in this really shitty handwriting: 'Leo knows everything.'" Hardy told Esquire. "Ha! I was like, 'OK, I'll get it done, but you have to write it properly.'"

Just a few days ago, a fan photo surfaced showing Hardy's new ink.

Watch

Tom Hardy Vows to Deliver 'Best' Eddie Brock Role in Venom

This is hardly Hardy's first tattoo. He also has images of the London skyline, the Madonna and a crow on his body. The Revenant also isn't the only film Hardy and DiCaprio have acted in together. They both also appeared in the 2010 film Inception.

Hardy also plays Eddie Brock in the new superhero film Venom.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Tom Hardy , Leonardo DiCaprio
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.