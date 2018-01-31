Eileen Davidson Returns to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills & Can't Believe There's No Dorit Drama

Look who's back. Eileen Davidson left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after season seven of the Bravo reality series and promised you hadn't seen the last of her. She made good on that promise in the season eight episode airing Wednesday, Jan. 30—only it wasn't shown on air!

In the unseen clip above, Eileen meets pals Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi for dinner to catch up on the drama that she's been missing out on.

"Oh my god, yay," Erika said when Eileen walked up. "I'm so excited to see you."

"Eileen has always been nothing but incredibly kind to me, very supportive. Even though we've had our ups and downs, my fault, and I'm really glad that she's joined us for dinner," Erika said in a confessional.