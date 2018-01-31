Helen Mirren Destroys James Corden in Epic Rap Battle

Helen Mirren is a low-key savage.

The 72-year-old Winchester actress challenged James Corden to a "Drop the Mic" rap battle on CBS' The Late Late Show Tuesday. Mirren followed in the footsteps of Riz Ahmed, Halle Berry, Cara Delevingne, Dave Franco, Kevin Hart, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, David Schwimmer and Rebel Wilson, who'd battled him to varying degrees of success.

"Bow down, James. Bow down," Mirren told the host. "Kneel, baby. Kneel!"

"We're not at home anymore," Corden jokingly reminded his guest. "I'm the king in this studio."

Corden spit his verse first, but Mirren won the first round. "I'm the one you should fear / Wherever I go / If I'm a pain in your ass / That leaves a lot of room to grow," she rapped. "You stand out, but for games and banter / Other shows do comedy, you just pander / You thought you could beat me / Sorry, game over / I'll cook this beef, his wife and her lover / He's obsessed with my exes / Sorry, James, I'm not single / But you know I taught your little mister to tingle."