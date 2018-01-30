Georgina Chapman Cancels Marchesa's New York Fashion Week Runway Show

In the wake of his sexual assault, rape and misconduct scandal, Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman has pulled the plug on her brand Marchesa's previously scheduled runway show at New York Fashion Show. Ironically, the fashion house was slated to do present at NYFW on Feb. 14.
"Marchesa is looking forward to presenting their Fall 18 collection in an updated format this season," says an official spokesperson for Marchesa tells E! News.
Earlier today, the New York Post reported that the high-end label would be putting out a digital presentation instead of the traditional runway show.
The outlet added that the 41-year-old designer "couldn't go through" with the planned show because "she was too scared."
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Earlier this month, E! News learned Weinstein and Chapman's divorce settlement involved an agreement in which the fashion queen would receive between $15-20 million.
According to People, Chapman will also receive primary custody of their two children, Dashiell and India.
E! News confirmed that the famous couple agreed to their divorce settlement in late December.
Back in October, Chapman released a statement where she announced she was leaving her husband and focusing on raising her children. The announcement came days after the plethora of sexual harassment allegations surfaced.
Through his spokesperson, Harvey has continuously denied ever having non-consensual sex with anyone.
After the news of the split broke, Harvey released a statement at the time, saying he understood Chapman's reasons for leaving him.
"I support her decision. I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild," Harvey explained. "Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again."
The couple was married for 10 years.