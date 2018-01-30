Kristin Cavallari Reveals Her Secrets to Throwing the Best Super Bowl Party

Whoever said we can't all be winners on Super Bowl Sunday clearly hasn't followed Kristin Cavallari's game day tips.

While her husband Jay Cutler and the Miami Dolphins won't be playing in the final game of the season, Kristin will still be joining millions of Americans in enjoying the biggest football match of the year.

And yes, she knows just what to do if a few guests show up at her door to enjoy the pop culture event.

The fashion designer and best-selling author took time out of her busy schedule to share her Super Bowl party tips exclusively with E! News.

From the food and drinks to hosting etiquette, Kristin's advice will come in handy in just a few short days.