Lupita Nyong'o Details Her "Exhausting" Black Panther Boot Camp

You thought leg day was hard? Lupita Nyong'o endured a six-week long intensive boot camp to prepare for her role as Naika in Black Panther. Fortunately, she loved every minute of it!
On Monday night, Nyong'o spoke to E! News' Zuri Hall at the Dolby Theatre during the movie's world premiere event. The actress described the "physical challenge" she faced in preparation for the film.
"I had to get into particularly good shape...to be able to do the stunts," Nyong'o said. "And I loved it."
The boot camp consisted of four-hour training days where the cast worked on strength, stamina and flexibility.
Not only did she enjoy the physicality of the role, but she also appreciated the ability to mold her character with director Ryan Coogler. Nyong'o and Coogler discussed her character's "style and thoughts" as well as "her relationship, wants and desires," calling their collaborative process "rewarding."
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
The fans weren't the only ones to be treated to the film at the world premiere Monday night—so was Nyong'o herself!
"I haven't seen the film!" Nyong'o admitted on the red carpet. But after making the movie, she hopes that audiences are left thinking about "community and who we belong to" as well as "feeling like they can be citizens of Wakanda."
You can see Black Panther starring Nyong'o, Chadman Boseman and Michael B. Jordan in theaters Feb. 16.