Kate Middleton Wore 3 Looks in a Day, Including a Surprise Stunner

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Ready to give your winter wardrobe the royal treatment?
In the first day of Kate Middleton's four-day tour of Sweden and Norway, the Duchess of Cambridge has already revealed three different looks to inspire how you battle the cold. Alongside Prince William, in 30º F/-1º C weather, the expecting mother is carrying on with her royal duties, which include playing hockey, having lunch at the Royal Palace of Stockholm and visiting the Nobel Museum—you know, everyday activities.
OK, while hockey may not be one of Kate's hobbies, she dressed down from her usual look for the occasion. Her casual, sporty outfit included a Burberry Toddingwall Shearling Trench Coat, sweater from Swedish brand Fjallraven, a burgundy Brora cashmere scarf, Eugenia Kim Rain Faux Fur-Trimmed Beanie and faux-fur lined gloves. Although there were a lot of layers to this look, they came together for an outfit that anyone could bundle up in.
The expecting mom finished her look with black denim and Sorel Torino Waterproof Suede Boots, skipping the skates.
After fun in the snow with her prince, the royal couple headed to the Royal Palace of Stockholm, where she traded in her casual garbs for a palace-worthy ensemble.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
To lunch with the royal family of Stockholm, Kate wore an emerald, long-sleeve dress from Catherine Walker with sheer black stockings, black pumps and gold-accented bag—a look that's sophisticated enough for the palace, yet simple enough for you to wear to everyday.
The look is perfect for an indoor greetings, but clearly wouldn't work outdoors. It's too cold!
Her solution: a Catherine Walker knee-length coat, the Troy London Faux Fur Lapel Collar in black with matching cuffs, gloves and Peruvian Collection alpaca hat.
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate also swapped her pumps for black knee-high boots, ready to walk through the snow towards the Nobel Museum and greet the citizens of Stockholm.
While the duchess kept it safe and classy during the beginning of the day, she stunned crowds with a golden green, floral-printed dress from Erdem—her most daring fashion choice, yet.
The Stephanie Floral-Print Silk Crepe de Chine gown features a Japanese-inspired print with a silhouette inspired by the 1940s to create a polished, yet colorful look. While the hue that Kate wore is unavailable, the brand offers the same style in a dark shade, which retails the $2,362.
CLAUDIO BRESCIANI/AFP/Getty Images
Which look is your favorite? Tell us below.
RELATED ARTICLE: Celebs Were on Cloud 9 in Angel-Like Outfits at the Grammys