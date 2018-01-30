Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid Pose Naked for British Vogue

Steven Meisel
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are cover girls!
The supermodel sisters appear on two covers and pose nude for the March 2018 edition of British Vogue. Gigi also talks to the magazine about watching over Bella growing up and her relationship with Zayn Malik.
Talking about being a protective older sister, Gigi tells Vogue, "She's one of the only people I'll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her."
And when it comes to posting photos of her boyfriend on social media, Gigi shares, "I post what I think would be normal to post of your boyfriend."
She continues, "The comments are: 'It's extra, it's fake.' But if I don't do it enough then it's: 'Oh they're fake, they're not really together.' I try to do what feels real to me, and do it with integrity."
On Monday, Gigi posted her cover photo to Instagram with the caption, "Very honored to be your March cover girl @britishvogue @edward_enninful with my sissy @bellahadid on a second cover, both by our beloved - the one&only #StevenMeisel !! thank you thank you thank you xxxxxxxx."
Bella also shared her cover with her Instagram followers Monday, "My @BritishVogue cover! All my love to you sweet, sweet @edward_enninful and all at @britishvogue for having my beautiful sissy @gigihadid and I share the March cover showing how similar we really are. Shot by our beloved and adored #SteveMeisel wearing @versace_official Thank you @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau for your unwavering attention on set and #JoeMckenna for always perfecting the look. ❤️Thank you xx."
You can see the full shoot in the March issue of British Vogue, on sale Friday.
