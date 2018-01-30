Black Lightning Isn't Back Down From the 2018 State of the Union Address: Here's Everything Airing Opposite President Trump

CW
As President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his first State of the Union address tonight, much of Tuesday TV is getting out of his way.
With the big four networks (CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox) handing over their airwaves from 9:00-11:00 p.m., many TV lovers will find themselves in the position of turning on their TV for the latest episode of This Is Us or Black-ish, only to find the President in their place. And while we certainly aren't advocating for you to not tune in for his remarks—Seriously, this stuff is important, guys!—we completely understand if you might find yourself desperate to watch anything else. While your good friends Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime are always available, we're here to let you know that not all of TV is making way for Pres. Trump.
As the lone broadcast network not to feature the SOTU, the CW will be business as usual, with Black Lightning following The Flash as planned, meaning that you don't have to take a week off from Freeland. And considering how awesome it's been watching Anissa (Nafessa Williams) come into her powers, that's a very good thing.
While Black Lightning is holding down the fort on the broadcast side of things, there's plenty of cable offerings to choose from, as well. In the 9:00 p.m. hour, Bravoholics will still be able to get their fill of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Dorit Kemley and Teddi Melloncamp Arroyave's never-ending fight over being late for drinks. Elsewhere in the cable landscape, MTV will have a new episode of The Challenge: Vendettas, OWN will air The Haves and the Have Nots, HGTV will make sure you get your Fixer Upper fix, and Lifetime will bring part two of Married at First Sight's latest honeymoons.
And in the 10:00 p.m. hour, Bravo will air the first season finale of Stripped, their social experiment that strips people of all their belongings—clothing included. FX will have a new episode of Baskets, along with Comedy Central's Drunk History, BET's The Quad, and Lifetime's This Time Next Year. Additionally, over on the Food Network, Chopped: Gold Medal Games will air its grand finale.
At 10:30, Comedy Central will continue the misadventures of the Bellacourt sisters with a new episode of Another Period, while TBS will further the Alaskan adventures of the Parkers with the second episode of The Detour's third season.
