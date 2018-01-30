Glee's Mark Salling Dead at 35 From Apparent Suicide

Mark Salling has died.

The 35-year-old Glee alum was found Tuesday around 8:50 a.m. outside in the northeast San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News. He died of an apparent suicide, TMZ and Us Weekly reported.

"I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning," the actor's lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, told said in a statement. "Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."