Anna Kournikova Is "Back at It" as She Hits the Gym a Month After Giving Birth to Twins

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti | Tue., Jan. 30, 2018 9:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nick Jonas, Clash Magazine

Nick Jonas Slips Into Tight Leather Pants for Clash Magazine

Branded: Adele

Adele Dresses Up as Dolly Parton—and It Gets the Country Star's Attention!

James Kennedy, Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules Finally Answers the Question We've All Been Asking: Is James Kennedy Hooking Up With BFF Logan?

#monday #backatit ???? ?? @ashleypeeler

A post shared by ?? Anna ????? (@annakournikova) on

Anna Kournikova is getting back to regularly scheduled programming. 

The former tennis star and Enrique Iglesias welcomed twins Lucy and Nicholas in December (they're too cute), and now the new mom is hitting the gym. 

"#monday #backatit," Kournikova captioned the video of her workout with wellness coach Ashley Peeler

Also joining the gym fun was the couple's adorable dog that always stars in their social media post. His cuteness might just be the best kind of motivation. 

Just days ago, Kournikova was out on the boat with their two dogs while singing and dancing to the Spanish superstar's latest hit "El Baño." 

Read

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Share First Photos of Their Twins

Low-key boat days is a staple for these two, so we're glad to see them back to doing the things that they love most. 

Read

Inside Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Under-the-Radar 16-Year Relationship

#seriousmoves ?????????????????????????? #elbaño

A post shared by ?? Anna ????? (@annakournikova) on

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Enrique Iglesias , Latin , Moms , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.