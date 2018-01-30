Vanderpump Rules Finally Answers the Question We've All Been Asking: Is James Kennedy Hooking Up With BFF Logan?

It's really not about the pasta this time.

Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy was blindsided in last night's episode when he learned his gay best friend Logan Noh told Brittany Cartwright's sister Tiffany that the two are sleeping together. Another episode, another cheating rumor! "He was acting like it was not a big thing," Brittany's sister said, adding that she then asked Logan how James' girlfriend Raquel Leviss felt about it. "She's stupid if she doesn't know," was Logan's alleged response, telling her, "Welcome to Hollywood!"

After telling James about Logan's allegations, the self-appointed "White Kanye West," upset his "best mate" would lie about him, confronted Logan over the phone with Brittany and Tiffany by his side.