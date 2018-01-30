Blake Lively's Movie The Rhythm Section Shuts Down Production Indefinitely Due to Her Hand Injury
Jess Cohen
Tue., Jan. 30, 2018 6:50 AM
Production on Blake Lively's new movie, The Rhythm Section, has been shut down indefinitely.
On Monday, producers of the upcoming thriller told The Hollywood Reporter, "Hiatus on the production of The Rhythm Section has been extended due to the hand injury Blake Lively sustained while filming an action sequence on the action thriller at the end of last year."
Production on the film had been temporarily suspended in early December following Blake's injury. Now it sounds like Blake will need more time to heal before production on the movie, set to be released next year on February 22, 2019, can resume.
According to THR, insiders are sharing that Blake's "initial hand surgery did not go as planned" and she will now have to "undergo a second surgery and will need more time to recover."
The Rhythm Section, directed by Reed Morano, is an adaptation of Mark Burnell's thriller novel series and centers on a woman (Blake) who seeks revenge after her family dies in a plane crash.
Blake has yet to comment on the injury, but she has been posting photos from the set of the movie, as recent as last week.
In photos Blake posted to Instagram earlier this month, she can be seen wearing what appears to be a cast on her right hand.