Dakota Johnson Didn't Mean to Stir Up Jennifer Aniston-Angelina Jolie Drama at the Golden Globes

Dakota Johnson is dishing about that Golden Globes moment.

At the 2018 Golden Globes earlier this month, Dakota was seated at the same table as Angelina Jolie. And when Jennifer Aniston took the stage at the award show, Dakota was spotted glancing over at Angelina. Instagram account @obviousbutamazing posted the photo, which then went viral.

On Monday evening, Dakota was a guest on The Tonight Show and host Jimmy Fallon asked her about the awkward moment.

"Jennifer Aniston was on stage talking and then here's you and you're just staring at Angelina Jolie's reaction," Jimmy said as he showed Dakota the photo.