Pregnant Kate Middleton Challenges Prince William to a Hockey Shootout

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 30, 2018 4:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mandy Moore, Cosmopolitan Magazine

Mandy Moore Reveals How the ''Hard Knocks of Divorce'' Gave Her a Newfound Level of Confidence

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Are Nikki Bella & John Cena Calling Off Their Wedding?! Watch a Dramatic First Look at Total Bellas Season 3

The Challenge, MTV, couples, Diem Brown, CT, Rachel Campos, Sean Duffy

MTV's The Challenge Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William demonstrated their athletic abilities on Tuesday when they competed in a hockey shootout as part of their royal tour of Sweden.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited an outdoor skating rink at Vasaparken park in Stockholm to learn about the sport band hockey. According to Kensington Palace, the sport dates back to 1813 and is one of the most popular sports in Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and the U.S.

Once they arrived, the royals visited with young players to hear more about the sport. Then, it was time to put their own skills to the test.

Taking an athletic stance, Kate slammed the ball into the goal. However, her husband ended up winning their friendly face-off. According to BBC News, William scored two goals while Kate scored one. Still, Kate may be the more athletic one in the family. Over the years, the royal has tried everything from sailing to archery to field hockey and rock climbing. 

Read

Is Kate Middleton the Most Active Royal Ever? A Look Back at Her Sportiest Moments

Kate even talked about her love of sports during SportsAid's 40th Anniversary dinner back in 2016.

"Some of you may know that I love sport," she said during her speech at the time. "I love cheering on teams and athletes that I am passionate about.  I love the physical challenge sport presents and the mental strength it gives us all.  And I love the way it so often brings people together to work as part of a team."

 

After heading off the ice, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with the King and Queen of Sweden, as well as Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel at the Royal Palace of Stockholm.

 

The couple is spending two days in Sweden before moving on to Norway for another two days.

However, Kate will likely be making fewer trips in the upcoming months. The royal is pregnant with the couple's third child and is scheduled to give birth in April.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Kate Middleton , Prince William , Royals
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.