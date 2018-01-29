Drugstore Beauty Products Stars Used to Get Glam at Grammys 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
If the red carpet proves anything, it's that drugstore products last.
You don't have to have a baller budget to recreate the beautiful looks that graced the 2018 Grammys red carpet Sunday night. Thanks to brand sponsorship, a crop of celebrity makeup artists and hairstylist were able to feature products you can shop at a drugstore near you. You may not have the same skilled hand as these experts, but at least you can see how certain budget finds wear (because it wasn't already hard enough to walk out of Target with just what you need).
From Lady Gaga's intricate shoelace braids to Chrissy Teigen's acrylic nails, these affordable looks will inspire you next night out.
Keep scrolling to see the best drugstore beauty products used at the 2018 Grammys.
Beyonce
Since she wore sunglasses most of the time, Bey's one-step brows were mostly on show. However, when she took the shades off, you could see a precise feline flick, courtesy of Sir John.
L'Oreal Paris
The makeup artist applied a yet-to-be-realeased Glossier rose-gold shadow on the ball of her eyes. He then used Voluminous Feline Liner Noir ($9.99) to create drama.
Lana Del Rey
The "Summertime Sadness" singer may have worn a Gucci headpiece to the award show, but her hairstyle is quite affordable.
Kenra
"Knowing Lana would be wearing a custom Gucci gown and star headpiece, we wanted to create a hair look that would complement the beauty of the dress. The resulting look is modern, posh and captures the playful sleekness of ‘90s minimalism," said celebrity hairstylist Sheridan Ward. The mixed Kenra Platinum Silkening Gloss ($18.38) with mousse to smooth hair and lift roots. After a blow-dry and curling the hair, the same gloss was used from from mid-length to tips to smooth out the texture.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
It takes effort, and a product cocktail, to get the "Me, Myself & I" singer's architectural hair shape.
Suave
Which is why hairstylist Ursula Stephens mixed TRESemmé Thick & Full Balm ($4.99) with Suave Avocado + Olive Oil Smoothing Leave-in Conditioner ($3.99) before distributing it throughout her hair.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rita Ora
How do you get those Fifty Shades Freed-worthy lips?
Rimmel London
Makeup artist Kathy Jeung used Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Plum This Show ($4.99) to give Rita a standout look that would match that gorgeous Ralph & Russo gown.
Lady Gaga
Oh, the many things you probably didn't know about Gaga's show-stopping red carpet ensemble! While her beautiful, intricate hair may have look un-achievable, it was done using all drugstore products.
John Frieda
Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras, on behalf of John Frieda, used a multitude of products, including Luxurious Volume All Out Hold Hair Spray ($4.99) to get that wig in shape.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Thanks to hairstylist Nikki Nelms, the actress-singer debuted a new, blonde pixie at the Grammys.
SheaMoisture
To get that red-carpet sheen, the hairstylist finished off the look with with a light mist of SheaMoisture Mongongo & Hemp Seed Oils High Porosity Moisture-Seal Elixir ($9.89).
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
Anna Kendrick
Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Aharon may have used prestige products like Tom Ford Illuminating Primer, Chantecaille Waterproof Brow Definer in Oak Brown and Pat McGrath Labs eye pigments, but her skin was moisturized with a something most of us can afford.
Vaseline
The makeup artist used Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Healing Lotion ($6.99) to prep the Pitch Perfect 3 star's skin, especially because she was wearing a low neckline.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
"Chrissy went with a dark, vampy color as she wanted a nail that complemented her glamourous makeup look," said manicurist Kimmie Keyes.
Kiss Nails
To get the look, the manicurist applied KISS Salon Acrylic Natural Nails in Forbidden ($4.79) then painted them with a Vampire shade polish.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Camila Cabello
"With Camila walking the red carpet, performing and presenting at the Grammys, we needed to create a beautiful look that would suit each of her outfits and compliment her features," said makeup artist Allan Avendano, on behalf of L'Oreal.
L'Oreal Paris
The eyes were kept relatively simple on the brand ambassador. The makeup artist just applied L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder in Sunlight ($14.99) on the lids, then brought the drama with a "very strong and defined liner look."
Would you try any of these products?