Kanye West Treats Himself to a Solo Dinner in Berlin During Grammys Weekend

Jay-Z once described his relationship with West as "complicated." The two artists made the 2011 album Watch the Throne together and co-headlined a tour across Europe and North America. But back in 2016, West went on an onstage tirade and called out Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Jay-Z also called West out in his Grammy-nominated album 4:44.

The "Family Feud" rapper recently explained the competitive nature of their relationship to T, The New York Times Style Magazine.

"'Cause, you know—Kanye came into this business on my label. So I've always been like his big brother," he said. "And we're both entertainers. It's always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other's art, too. So it's like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I'm saying? And then there's like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it's gonna, we gonna always be good."

Jay-Z headed into the 2018 Grammys with eight nominations but didn't take home any trophies. Like Kanye, he also has 21 Grammys.

Still, Jay-Z told the magazine there's "genuine love" between the two artists and that they just need to talk it out.