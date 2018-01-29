DWTS' Kym Johnson "So Excited" to Be Six Months Pregnant With Twins

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson says she has hung up her dancing shoes for good.

The dancer and her husband, Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, confirmed her pregnancy with an adorable sonogram shared to Instagram in December, with her little one giving the thumbs up to the doctors. The fitness guru is now six months along and modelling a little baby bump, telling E! News at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala over the weekend, "We are in the home-stretch now."

She and her hubby plan on keeping the sex of the babies a surprise for the time being, but Johnson said the pregnancy is a "miracle."