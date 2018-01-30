MTV's The Challenge Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Did showmances even exist before The Challenge?

MTV's longrunning franchise has seen its fair share of hook-ups over its 31-season (!) run. But how many of them actually turn into real-life romances? The drunken make-out-to-relationship turnover is, of course, pretty low, but a few pairings have managed to make it work off-camera...at least for a little while.

The current season, Vendettas, already has a few showmances going on, including a newly single Johnny "Bananas" Devenzanio and rookie Natalie Negrotti (of Big Brother fame), as well as Cara Maria Sorbello and British newbie Kyle Christie (from UK's Geordie Shore). And we can't forget about Brad Fiorenza, who recently divorced from fellow Challenge vet Tori Hall, moving on with Britni Thorton?