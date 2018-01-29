Rihanna Meets Up With Hassan Jameel at 2018 Grammys After-Party

Robert Kamau/GC Images, 247PAPS.TV / Splash News
Rihanna was spotted out with Hassan Jameel after the 2018 Grammys on Sunday.
Hours earlier, the singer won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for their song "Loyalty" at the show and later performed "Wild Thoughts" with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. After the show, Rihanna and her businessman beau were photographed separately outside of 1 OAK in New York City and a source tells E! News that they were "coupled up" the whole night.
"Rihanna and Hassan showed affection throughout the evening," the insider tells us. "It was cool because he can roll with Rihanna, he fits in great."
The source adds that Rihanna "seemed so happy" with Hassan.
"He was always making sure she was OK and had everything she needed," the insider shares. "Rihanna was dancing and having a great time it looked like."
An eyewitness also tells E! News, "Rihanna was sitting with her boyfriend Hassan at 1 OAK owner Richie Akiva's table. They weren't being overly romantic but definitely showed some PDA throughout the night. They were happy to see Diddy and his girlfriend Cassie when they showed up at the table. They hugged and kissed hello. The foursome laughed throughout the night and enjoyed music."
Rihanna and Hassan have been sparking romance rumors for months now after they were spotted making out in a pool in Spain over the summer. Hassan is the deputy president and vice chairman of the family business Abdul Latif Jameel, which exclusively owns Toyota distribution rights in Saudi Arabia. And the billionaire businessman also owns a pro soccer league.
