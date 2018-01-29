Luis Fonsi Shares Message for Fans After Not Taking Home a Grammy: "We'll Continue to Share Our Culture"

Sadly, Luis Fonsi didn't take home a Grammy but he feels as if he still won.

The "Despacito" singer, who was nominated for three Grammy awards, took to Instagram to share a message with his fans, especially for those that were upset by the loss.

"We're not going home empty-handed tonight," the star writes in Spanish. "To break the language barrier and unite the world with a song, is the best gift that one could ever win. We'll continue to share our culture and our Latin music with the entire world."

He ended his message by saying, "Thank you for supporting us, this is only the beginning."