Tom Brady Hangs Up on Radio Hosts in His Daughter's Defense

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Tom Brady is a father first and foremost.
So, on Monday, the New England Patriots quarterback abruptly ended his interview on a WEEI radio show in defense of his 5-year-old daughter. Last week, WEEI's Alex Reimer complained that Vivian Brady "was an annoying little puissant" in his documentary series, Tom vs. Time. Tom, who phoned in to the popular sports radio show, said, "Well, I think that—I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect. I've always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear that, certainly." Moreover, the quarterback said, "My daughter, or any child, they certainly don't deserve that."
Tom is interviewed weekly on Boston's The Kirk & Callahan Show, though Reimer made the disparaging—and unnecessary—comments about Tom's daughter on a different WEEI program.
Kirk Minihane, who hosts the Kirk & Callahan Show, apologized to Tom on the station's behalf and assured him that Reimer has been suspended for the entirety of Super Bowl week. Before he hung up, Tom said, "I'll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don't have much to say this morning. So maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time."
Reimer has not publicly apologized and WEEI has since scrubbed the interview from its website. Responding to rumors he may be fired, he wrote to a fan Jan. 26, tweeting, "I will stand strong!"
Tom, meanwhile, is gearing up for Super Bowl LII this weekend in Minneapolis. The athlete's supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, as well as their children, are expected to attend the game.