Max Greenfield Promises a "Satisfying" Ending for New Girl

All good things must come to an end—including TV shows. That is the fate facing New Girl, which will return for an eight-episode victory lap farewell season in April. The Fox comedy starring Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone and Max Greenfield aims to wrap things up with a greatest hits approach, Greenfield told E! News.

"It's 3 years in the future, Cece and Schmidt have a kid. It's great. I think [creator Liz Meriwether] and the writers did a really great job of saying we're going to have fun with these eight episodes, and we're going to kind of play the hits," he said. "We call back a lot of fan favorites. It's great. If you watch the show and you're a real fan, I think the way that we wrap it up is going to be satisfying."