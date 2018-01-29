Jennifer Hudson Confirmed to Star in Aretha Franklin Biopic

Reportedly, the Franklin biopic has quietly been in development at MGM. Straight Outta Compton producer Scott Bernstein will produce it alongside music producer Harvey Mason, Jr. Hudson covered Franklin's "Baby, I Love You" when she was a contestant on American Idol in 2004, and she later paid tribute to her at the 2011 Grammy Awards and the 2014 BET Awards.

Franklin previously said she wanted Halle Berry to play her, although the actress had expressed concerns about having to sing in the movie. "I told her, 'No, no one ever expected you to sing, Halle. I never thought of you as a singer,'" Franklin told Billboard in 2011, adding that the movie would primarily feature her own recordings. "A lot of movies come out where it's the original artist and their songs are lip-sung to. That is how it would turn out if it's Halle. If not—if, for instance, it's Jennifer Hudson—she might sing one or two, but the rest would still be my original records. We're definitely going to use the original records. I may re-record some things, too."