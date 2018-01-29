Ed Sheeran Is Excited About His Two Grammy Wins—And So Is His Cat

After skipping the 2018 Grammys on Sunday, Ed Sheeran took to social media to thank his fans for his two big wins. He even recruited some help from his adorable furry feline.

"Woke up to the news I won two grammys last night. Thank you !" Sheeran wrote on Monday alongside a photo of his pet cat. "This little fluff-ball is doing a bit of a celebratory dance, lots of love to everyone xx."

Sheeran won Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit "Shape of You," as well as Best Pop Vocal Album for ÷. However, not everyone was happy for the 26-year-old singer. In fact, his Best Pop Solo Performance caused a bit of an uproar on Twitter after the artist was pronounced the winner in a female-led category. Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Lady Gaga and Pink had also been in the running.

Still, others were happy for Sheeran. In fact, some had thought the "Perfect" singer had been snubbed and deserved more than two nominations.