Beyoncé, James Corden, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Rihanna and More Caught in Candid Moments at the 2018 Grammy Awards

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 5:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Best Accessories, Janelle Monae

8 Details That Made These 2018 Grammy Awards Looks

2018 Grammys, Kesha, Bruno Mars

5 Things You Missed at the Grammys 2018: White Roses, Bruno Mars and More

ESC: Beyonce Knowles

The Only Product You Need to Get Beyoncé's Grammys Brows

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Beyonce, Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

From Giuliana Rancic's hilarious red carpet interviews with Cardi B and Lil Uzi Vert to show-stopping performances from Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars, the 2018 Grammys had it all. Before, during and after the show, cameras caught some candid moments that didn't air on TV.

Music's Biggest Night proved to be a family affair, as both Miley Cyrus and Kesha took their moms to Madison Square Garden. Other stars, including Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Jay-Z and Pink, brought their young children to the show, giving them front row seats at the 60th annual event.

Keep scrolling to see more candid moments from Lady Gaga, Rihanna and more celebrities:

Lady Gaga, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Lady Gaga

The "Million Reasons" singer helps a fan get a million likes on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Miley Cyrus

The "Younger Now" stops to smell the roses on the red carpet.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

The power couple holds hands as they make their way down the red carpet.

Article continues below

Andra Day, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Andra Day

The "Rise Up" singer rises to the occasion in a custom Victoria Hayes look.

Big Sean, Sir Elton John, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Big Sean & Elton John

The rapper meets the living legend in between red carpet interviews.

Logic, Sam Smith, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Logic & Sam Smith

The "1-800-273-8255" rapper and the "Pray" singer spread the peace.

Article continues below

Cyndi Lauper, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper

The singer shows her support for the Time's Up movement.

DJ Khaled, Asahd, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

DJ Khaled & Asahd

Like father, like son.

Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Donnie Wahlberg & Jenny McCarthy

The couple packs on the PDA for photographers.

Article continues below

Ashanti, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Ashanti

The "Say Less" singer makes a bold statement in a Elie Madi dress.

Sarah Silverman, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Sarah Silverman

The Grammy-nominated comedian makes photographers laugh with her antics.

Heidi Klum, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Heidi Klum

The Germany's Next Top Model host makes her way inside the arena.

Article continues below

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Beyonce, Grammy Awards, Candids

Michele Crowe/CBS

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter & Beyoncé

The trio take their seat in the front row.

Jessica Caban, Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Jessica Caban & Bruno Mars

The model supports her man on Music's Biggest Night.

Kesha, Pebe Sebert, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Kesha & Pebe Sebert

The "Praying" singer embraces her mom inside Madison Square Garden.

Article continues below

Katie Holmes, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NARAS

Katie Holmes

Before presenting, the actress—sans Jamie Foxx—takes a break backstage.

Pink, Willow Hart, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Willow Hart & Pink

The singer's daughter needs a lift after such an exciting evening.

Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna

The "LOYALTY." collaborators celebrate their win backstage.

Article continues below

Jack Antonoff, Lorde, Angelo Yelich-O'Connor, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Jack Antonoff, Lorde & Angelo Yelich-O'Connor

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino

After performing a medley of "Joanne" and "Million Reasons," the pop star gets a kiss from her boyfriend.

Whitney Alford, Kendrick Lamar, Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Whitney Alford & Kendrick Lamar

The rapper's high school sweetheart shows him some love in the front row.

Article continues below

Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Tish Cyrus & Miley Cyrus

Who needs Liam Hemsworth when mom is available?

Cardi B., Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Cardi B & Bruno Mars

The "Finesse" collaborators celebrate a top-notch performance backstage.

Rihanna, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS

Rihanna

The "Wild Thoughts" performer hydrates before taking the stage.

Article continues below

Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Andra Day, Kesha, Bebe Rexha, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Andra Day, Kesha & Bebe Rexha

The singers rally around Kesha after joining her performance of "Praying."

James Corden, Hailee Steinfeld, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

James Corden & Hailee Steinfeld

The host mingles with the presenter in between performances.

Blue Ivy, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Blue Ivy Carter

The 6-year-old scion soaks in the scene.

Article continues below

Shemar Moore, Anabelle Acosta, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Michele Crowe/CBS

Shemar Moore & Anabelle Acosta

The new couple makes their public debut inside Madison Square Garden.

Sam Smith, Lorde, Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Sam Smith & Lorde

The singers share a warm embrace during a commercial break.

Janelle Monae, Grammy Awards, Candids

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Janelle Monáe

The singer flashes the peace sign after saying "Time's Up" to "those who would try to silence us."

Article continues below

Rihanna, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Rihanna

The singer changes into an Yves Saint Laurent look.

Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys & DJ Khaled

It's as if they color coordinated their outfits in advance.

Dave Chappelle, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Dave Chappelle

The Best Comedy Album winner is all smiles before going onstage.

Article continues below

Sting, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Sting & Sean "Diddy" Combs

No word on whether they burst into a few bars of "I'll Be Missing You."

Nick Jonas, Alessia Cara, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Nick Jonas & Alessia Cara

The "Home" singer poses with Cara after handing her the award for Best New Artist.

Miley Cyrus, Grammys, 2018, Grammys 2018, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS

Miley Cyrus

The polished performer gives her Zac Posen gown a twirl.

Article continues below

Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Lorde, Janelle Monae, Brandon Flynn, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Lorde, Janelle Monáe & Brandon Flynn

Taylor Swift's squad inducts a new member.

Bebe Rexha, Kesha, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Bebe Rexha & Kesha

The singers embrace after a moving performance of "Praying."

Miley Cyrus, Elton John, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Elton John & Miley Cyrus

The duo team up for a rendition of "Tiny Dancer."

Article continues below

Jerry Seinfeld, Puppy, Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Jerry Seinfeld & Jessica Seinfeld

After losing the award for Best Comedy Album, the funnyman receives a puppy as a consolation prize.

Shemar Moore, Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Shemar Moore

The S.W.A.T. star snaps a selfie.

Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Alicia Keys & Jay-Z

They've come a long way since "Empire State of Mind."

Article continues below

Bono, Neil Portnow, The Edge, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS

Bono, Neil Portnow & The Edge

The U2 rockers pose with the Recording Academy president before awarding Bruno Mars with Album of the Year.

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 9:30 a.m. today

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Red Carpet , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.