Bruno Mars' 2018 Grammys Winning Streak Continues With Song of the Year

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Bruno Mars' winning streak continues!
At tonight's 2018 Grammy Awards, the songwriters behind smash hit "That's What I Like" were honored with one of the four major accolades up for grabs during the annual ceremony.
Fellow nominees included Jay-Z for "4:44," Logic for "1-800-273-8255" feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for "Despacito" feat. Justin Bieber and Julia Michaels for "Issues.
Differing from Record of the Year (which recognizes the song's artist and production team), Song of the Year goes only to the track's composers. In this year's case, all of the songs nominated were performed by artists who also earned songwriting credits.
In Bruno's acceptance speech, the hip-hop star gave thanks to The Recording Academy and the inner circle that helped him get to where he is today, including co-writers Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip.
"I've known these guys for over a decade," he shared onstage. "All the music, the music business horror stories you see in the movies, we've been through all of it. And this is the first time on this album that we all came collectively as a group and put this song together and put the album together. So fellas, it is an honor to share this with you tonight. These are my brothers."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
This marks the performer's fifth Grammy win tonight. Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album Non-Classical were all Bruno's to claim.
Earlier in the night, Bruno and Cardi Btook the stage inside New York City's Madison Square Garden with a show-stopping performance of "Finesse."
Mars joins members of music royalty who won the Grammy for Song of the Year, like Adele ("Hello"), Ed Sheeran("Thinking Out Loud") and Sam Smith ("Stay With Me").
Congratulations to Bruno, and check out the complete list of 2018 Grammys winners updating in real time here!
