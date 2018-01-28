Pink, Kesha and Others Make 2018 Grammys a Mother-Daughter Night

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 7:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mary-Kay Coyne, Bruno Mars, Album of the Year, 2018 Grammy Awards, Winners, 2018 Grammys, 2018, Winner

Bruno Mars' Mystery Guest Onstage at the 2018 Grammys Explained

Willow Hart, Rihanna, 2018 Grammys

Pink's Daughter Willow Hart Had the Best Time Ever at the 2018 Grammys

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Beyonce, Grammy Awards, Candids

Look Back at All the Times Blue Ivy Carter Slayed at the Grammys Over the Years

Many music artists and other celebs made the 2018 Grammy Awards a family affair, and some famous moms and daughters made it a fun girls' night.

Pink brought her husband, Carey Hart, their 6-year-old daughter Willow and her mom Judith Moore. The couple's 1-year-old son Jameson will have to wait until he's older the experience some Grammys fun!

Pink, who has often tweeted about motherhood, talked to E! News' Ryan Seacrest about her "teary" meeting with a fellow mom at a grocery store last month.

CBS This Morning co-host and Oprah Winfrey's bestie Gayle King brought her daughter Kirby Bumpus to the 2018 Grammys.

2018 Grammy nominee and performer Kesha attended the show with her mom, Pebe SebertMiley CyrusAlessia CaraCamila Cabello and country singer Ashley Campbell also brought their moms, while Grammy-nominated singer SZA brought her mom and her grandmother.

Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Pink, Judith Moore, 2018 Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Pink, Carey Hart, Daughter Willow and Mom Judith Moore

The singer made the Grammys a big family affair, bringing her husband, their 6-year-old daughter and her mom.

Pink, Willow Sage Hart, 2018 Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Pink and Daughter Willow

The singer and her eldest child had a lot of fun posing just the two of them on the red carpet as well.

Kesha, Pebe Sebert, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Kesha and Mom Pebe Sebert

The Grammy nominee and performer and her mom appear smile inside the award show venue, Madison Square Garden.

Article continues below

Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Miley Cyrus and Mom Tish Cyrus

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles inside the venue.

Enza Caracciolo, Mother, Alessia Cara, 2018 Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Alessia Cara and Mom Enza Caracciolo

The Canadian singer, who won Best New Artist, also attended the Grammys with her mother.

Camila Cabello, Sinuhe Cabello, 2018 Grammys, Grammys, Red Carpet, E! News

E! News

Camila Cabello and Mom Sinuhe Cabello

The pop singer and former Fifth Harmony singer and her mother talk to E! News' Ryan Seacrest.

Article continues below

SZA, 2018 Grammy Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

SZA and Mom and Grandmother

The Grammy-nominated singer brought her mom and her grandmother.

Gayle King, Kirby Bumpus, 2018 Grammy Awards

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gayle King and Daughter Kirby Bumpus

The CBS This Morning co-host and Oprah Winfrey's bestie brought her daughter to the event.

Kimberly Woolen, Ashley Campbell, 2018 Grammy Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Ashley Campbell and Mom Kimberly Woolen

The country singer brought her mom.

Article continues below

Photos

2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

The 2018 Grammy Awards were hosted by James Corden and aired live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS on Sunday.

Check out a full list of 2018 Grammy Award winners.

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 9:30 a.m. today

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pink , 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Kesha
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.