Kesha Gets Emotional During Star-Studded Grammys Performance of "Praying"

Kesha got emotional as she took to the 2018 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to perform her hit "Praying," a song dear to her heart amid years of personal and legal turmoil.

Dressed in a white pantsuit with floral sequined designs, Kesha was joined onstage by Cyndi Lauper, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, Camila Cabello and Julia Michaels, as well as members of the Resistance Revival Chorus, all dressed in white. She and the other women had a tearful group hug at the end.

Janelle Monáe had presented Kesha's group performance by saying she was "proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist, but a young woman with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry" and mentioned the Time's Up Movement to help victims of sexual harassment. She called Kesha a "fearless" two-time Grammy nominee who had inspired many "when she spoke her truth on her album, Rainbow."

Kesha's new music was released amid a more than three-year legal battle with producer Dr. Luke (real name: Lukasz Gottwald), in which she claimed sexual assault and battery and sought to invalidate her recording contracts with him. He filed a countersuit for defamation and in 2016, she dropped her sexual abuse claims.

Rainbow, Kesha's first major record in five years, was nominated for a Grammy, while "Praying" was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. They marked the first Grammy nominations for the singer.