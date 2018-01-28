They've Arrived! Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Support Jay-Z at the 2018 Grammys

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
The moment we've all been waiting for!
Music's royal family wasn't about to let their patriarch enjoy the 2018 Grammys solo, now were they? After much anticipation, Beyoncéand Blue Ivy Carter were spotted sitting in the front row of Madison Square Garden next to Jay-Z.
The mother-daughter duo skipped the red carpet, and appeared to sneak in just before Cardi B and Bruno Mars hit the stage with an unforgettable performance of "Finesse."
Queen Bey made a statement in a velvet black gown with thigh-high splits, accessorized with a fashion forward hat, angular sunglasses and diamond earrings that grazed her neckline. Ever the budding fashionista, Blue sported an all-white ensemble and sparkly silver shoes complete with a bedazzled black clutch.
The entire Carter family has a lot to celebrate this weekend. Jay-Z lead the 60th Annual Grammy Awards with eight nominations. His album 4:44 is up for Album of the Year, "Story of O.J." is nominated for Record of the Year and "4:44" is up for Song of the Year.
Bey and Jay were also nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Family Feud," an accolade that went to Kendrick Lamar and Rihannafor "LOYALTY."
Ahead of tonight's show, the Lemonade songstress and new mom to twins Rumi and Sir Carter stepped out to shower Jay with plenty of love at the Pre-Grammy Gala.
Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 9:30 a.m. today