Cardi B and Bruno Mars Kill Their First Live Performance of "Finesse" at the 2018 Grammy Awards
by
Mona Khalifeh
|
Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 6:11 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Cardi Band Bruno Mars just killed their first-ever performance of "Finesse" at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
The pair, who released the remix to Mars' 2016 track earlier this month, were dressed head to toe in '90s-inspired attire, bringing the throwback vibe of the track to life.
Bruno wowed the crowd with his old school dance moves, earning him lots of applause. Cardi's moves weren't too bad either. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper's personality and signature tongue-filled grin were on full-display as she rhymed on the track.
An excited Cardi hugged Bruno at the end of the performance as the pair were greeted with a standing ovation from the audience.
Earlier in the evening while stopping by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, Cardi told host Giuliana Rancicthat she had a case of the butterflies, "I'm feeling good, I'm feeling nervous, overwhelmed—everything...I feel it all, butterflies in my stomach and vagina," Cardi exclaimed.
It looks like she beat those butterflies because the rapper more than finessed that performance!
This was Cardi's first Grammy performance and first-ever appearance at the Grammy Awards.
