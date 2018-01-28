The Most Empowering Quotes on the 2018 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Artists from around the world are gathered in New York City tonight for the 2018 Grammys.
Before heading into the ceremony on Sunday, stars like Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith stopped to talked to Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. During the interviews, the artists shared some very empowering quotes with us about the Time's Up movement, equality and achieving your dreams.
Khalid even talked to Seacrest about being at the Grammys this year, when four years ago he tweeted he wanted to go to the award show.
See all of the quotes below!
"It's crazy, because four years ago, I tweeted I wanna go to the Grammys one day, and four years later, I'm here."
On wearing the white rose and supporting women in the industry: "I wanna support other girls, I don't want to compete. I want to uplift and I want to make room for all the newer girls coming in."
On wearing the white rose at the ceremony: "I hope we get better. And I just hope we keep striving forward towards equality for absolutely everyone and every situation across the board. Being a gay man, we need that as a community. And the world needs it now."
On bringing a white rose to support the Time's Up movement: "It represents hope and peace and sympathy and resistance and I thought those were very lovely things for every human to encompass and to also share with others."
On Time's Up movement: "We have children at home and we want to raise them to know that they can always speak out and take care of themselves and stick up for themselves. It's so important."
On "teary" encounter with fellow mom at a grocery store: "She caught me so off guard I was in line at a grocery store it was so packed and crazy. And she started getting teary and she said that she enjoys me because I F up in public a lot. And I was like, 'Yeah I guess I do.' I just, you know, life is hard."
On the Time's Up movement: "As a man I think it's important to listen and to be ready to listen and to do our part where we can when we can to raise awareness and stand in solidarity on an incredibly important issue. It's affecting so many people's lives. And if we can do our part here tonight, it's a good thing."
