Camila Cabello Blows a Kiss to Nick Jonas at the 2018 Grammys (and We're Here for It)

Can these two get any cuter?

While being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest, Camila Cabello ran into Nick Jonas and our E! cameras saw it all happen.

Just as she was walking off, Seacrest asks, "Do you know Nick Jonas?"

Cabello quickly shouts while looking his way, "I do know Nick Jonas!"

The two hugged, and Seacrest reminded them that they saw each other on New Year's Eve. Both admit that they hadn't seen each other since and Ryan jokingly hands the mic over to the "Close" singer.

After that, it got even more adorable, when the "Havana" singer complemented Jonas on how "great" he looked.