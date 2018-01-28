EXCLUSIVE!

Camila Cabello Blows a Kiss to Nick Jonas at the 2018 Grammys (and We're Here for It)

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 3:53 PM

Can these two get any cuter? 

While being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest, Camila Cabello ran into Nick Jonas and our E! cameras saw it all happen. 

Just as she was walking off, Seacrest asks, "Do you know Nick Jonas?" 

Cabello quickly shouts while looking his way, "I do know Nick Jonas!"

The two hugged, and Seacrest reminded them that they saw each other on New Year's Eve. Both admit that they hadn't seen each other since and Ryan jokingly hands the mic over to the "Close" singer. 

After that, it got even more adorable, when the "Havana" singer complemented Jonas on how "great" he looked. 

Photos

2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Shortly after, Cabello left because she didn't want to "interrupt" their interview but before leaving the camera she throws a kiss and our money's on it being for Jonas. 

Photos

Celebrity Couples at the 2018 Grammys

Ironically, the star admitted earlier this month to Jimmy Fallon that she almost kissed Jonas

"The ball was dropping, and I was like, ‘Am I gonna kiss Nick Jonas?'" she said referring the tradition of kissing someone when ringing in the new year.

She then said she was too nervous and "chickened out."

But let us not forget that in 2016, fans lost it when Jonas shared a TBT photo with Cabello. Jonas was newly single and it left many wondering if these two were more than friends. 

After everything, can you blame us? We can't help but ship these two! 

