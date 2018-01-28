Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Speaks Out on Teen LGBTQ Suicide on 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

Speaking to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards, Imagine Dragons' frontman Dan Reynolds took a moment to speak about his new non-musical project, a documentary called the Believer, which explores how the Church of Mormon deals with its LGBTQ youth and the rise of teen suicide in the religion.

Reynolds, who just came back from the Sundance Film Festival, spoke about the film's message and the awareness that he hopes it will bring to the issue of suicide in LGBTQ teens, specifically in Utah, where the home of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located.

"I was raised Mormon. I still am Mormon and it's a broken culture," said the "Thunder" singer. "Our LGBTQ youth are put in such difficult potions, especially when they are told that their innate sense of sexuality is flawed and sinful. But it goes beyond Mormonism. It's all Orthodox faiths. But the documentary specifically looks at what's happening in Utah."

The Believer is set to be released by HBO and shows members who have been spurned by the church for their sexual orientation, what has been most devastating for Reynolds is witnessing skyrocketing rates of teen suicide in Utah as a result of what he believes are the Church’s policies.