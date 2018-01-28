Kelly Clarkson Fangirls Over Khalid on 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

First Meryl Streep and now Khalid! Kelly Clarkson continues to adorably fangirl over her favorite celebs at award shows!

The "Love So Soft" singer was about to start an interview with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday when she stopped to tell Khalid she's a major fan of his.

Khalid had just given an interview with Seacrest when he crossed paths with Clarkson.

"I am a huge fan," Clarkson told Khalid. "My sister, or my sister, my daughter, my 16-year-old daughter is flipping out right now. Literally she introduced me to your music and I'm addicted it's so good."