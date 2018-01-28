EXCLUSIVE!

Kelly Clarkson Fangirls Over Khalid on 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 3:27 PM

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

First Meryl Streep and now Khalid! Kelly Clarkson continues to adorably fangirl over her favorite celebs at award shows!

The "Love So Soft" singer was about to start an interview with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday when she stopped to tell Khalid she's a major fan of his.

Khalid had just given an interview with Seacrest when he crossed paths with Clarkson.

"I am a huge fan," Clarkson told Khalid. "My sister, or my sister, my daughter, my 16-year-old daughter is flipping out right now. Literally she introduced me to your music and I'm addicted it's so good."

Photos

2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Kelly Clarkson, Khalid

E!

"Ah no way, thank you so much," Khalid replied. "It's so nice to meet you!"

Clarkson then told Khalid she might be presenting him with an award later. She'll take the stage to present Best New Artist during the ceremony.

"I'm presenting you an award maybe," she said before telling him to have a good night.

During her interview with Seacrest, Clarkson explained her daughter Savannah introduced her to Khalid's music.

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 9:30 a.m. today

