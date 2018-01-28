Carrie Fisher Posthumously Wins First Grammy Award for The Princess Diarist

After Fisher's win, her daughter Billie Lourd took to Instagram on Sunday to write a message to her fans. "Princess Diarist was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby and I got to do together. I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we'll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs. I'm beyond proud," she wrote.

On December 27, 2016 the family's spokesman, Simon Halls, who spoke on behalf of Lourd, announced Fisher had died.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," Halls told E! News in a statement at the time. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."