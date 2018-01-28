Inside Sean "Diddy" Combs' Star-Studded Pre-Grammys Party

Sean "Diddy" Combs knows how to throw a good party.

The 48-year-old rapper through a pre-Grammys bash Saturday evening, and several of the industry's biggest stars made an appearance.

The "I'll Be Missing You Singer" arrived at the party with his 31-year-old girlfriend Cassie. The "Me & U" singer stayed close to her beau. The two had a fun time hitting the dance floor and mingling with their celebrity guests.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were one of the many A-listers to make an appearance. At one point, the artists stepped out on the balcony to get a bit of air and escape the packed party scene. The two stayed by each other's sides the whole night and looked happy cuddling up next to one another. They also chatted with fellow celebrity guest Mariah Carey.