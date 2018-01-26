Watch Bruno Mars' Style Transform Before Your Eyes

Bruno Mars' music makes you want to dance and his clothes will give energy to your wardrobe.

Bright colors, '70s inspired prints, retro shoe wear—the Grammy Award winner offers a fresh perspective on new trends and traditional styles. When he first appeared on the red carpet scene, he opted for classic suiting, appearing to dress like his peers. It was his signature pompadour that helped him standout and remind audiences of his genre- and era-bending music.

Throughout the years that the star has been on the global stage, his signature look has evolved to be more daring. By adding accessories, such as vintage-looking sunglasses, and swapping his white shirts for bright colors and patterns, Bruno has become a style icon for the modern gentleman.