Katie Holmes Reflects on Dawson's Creek at 20: "I Feel Really Grateful"

If you, like Katie Holmes, celebrated the 20th anniversary of Dawson's Creek, you probably helped make the actress' day.

"I was really excited by the fan response and it really made me realize, because at the time we were working a lot and we were so young and it was hard to understand the impact, so it's really nice when people bring it up 20 years later and I feel really grateful about that," Holmes told E! News at Delta Air Lines' Grammy party.

Holmes also marked the premiere milestone on Instagram with a photo of the pilot script signed by the cast.