Reese Witherspoon and Other Victims of Celeb Photoshop Fails

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 26, 2018 9:24 AM

Photoshop fails, or perceived Photoshop fails, happen to celebs occasionally—even to A-listers.

Reese Witherspoon had a leg up on her fellow actors on prestigious magazine Vanity Fair's recent 2018 Hollywood Issue; the actress appears among several stars and many fans said it looks as though she has three legs!

"Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am," Witherspoon joked on Twitter. "( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)"

Meanwhile, many people noticed that her Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah Winfrey, seated beside her, appears as though she has three hands.

Photos

Celebrity Photoshop Fails

See which other celebs have been the victim of Photoshop fails above.

The list includes Zendaya, SolangeKristen StewartJohn MayerAdam LevineKate Winslet and Ashley Benson.

