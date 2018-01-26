Kimora Lee Simmons Thinks Russell Simmons Is Innocent of Sexual Misconduct Claims
by
Elyse Dupre
|
Fri., Jan. 26, 2018 6:32 AM
Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic
Kimora Lee Simmons defended her ex Russell Simmons on Thursday following a series of sexual misconduct and rape allegations against the Def Jam Recordings cofounder.
"I add my voice to the chorus of those speaking out against harassment and violence in all its forms," Kimora wrote on Instagram. "I have known Russell for over 25 years. We were close friends, married, divorced and have remained friends, co-parents and parents throughout it all. These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time. I have known him to be a caring and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to uplift disenfranchised communities."
She then continued, "This is a pivotal moment in which men are being held accountable for their abuses of power and denigrating behavior towards them women in all spheres. As a mother of two daughters, I believe that no one should ever be shamed or portrayed as an unreliable witness to their own experience for speaking up. Nor should anyone be condemned legally without due process and a fair trail."
In conclusion, she wrote, "My sincere hope is that anyone faced with harassment or assault reports it to their organization and/or law enforcement, though I understand that, in many cases, this may not be possible. I remain committed as always to fighting injustice and inequity in all its forms. God Bless."
Kimora captioned the post "Now that I put my baby down…"
The post comes shortly after Jennifer Jarosik filed a $5 million lawsuit against the music model for sexual assault and battery, as well as for intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Russell described the allegations as "absolutely untrue," and "horrific" in a statement to E! News. At one point, he also claimed that "all of my relations have been consensual" and that he had "already apologized for the instances of thoughtlessness in my consensual relations."
"I am confident that when all is said and all is done, it will be as clear to others as it is to me that I did not do what this lawsuit accuses me of doing," part of his statement read.
Back in November, the Los Angeles Times published an exposé about Russell and Brett Ratner in which the two were accused of working together to carry out sexual misconduct against women.
Russell said, "I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations" in a statement to E! News.
That same month, Jenny Lumet penned an article for The Hollywood Reporter accusing Russell of sexually violating her. Shortly after the article was published, Russell stepped down from his businesses.
"I have been informed with great anguish of Jenny Lumet's recollection about our night together in 1991," he said via a statement. "I know Jenny and her family and have seen her several times over the years since the evening she described. While her memory of that evening is very different from mine, it is now clear to me that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real. While I have never been violent, I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades and I sincerely and humbly apologize."
Kimora married Simmons in 1998; however, the two officially divorced in 2009. The two share two daughters Aoki Lee Simons and Ming Lee Simons.